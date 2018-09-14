Khaite RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

For Khaite’s Catherine Holstein, nothing balances comfort with the temptation to reveal more than being in the privacy of your home. The designer, who specializes in classic American sportswear with a thread of youthful sophistication, stuck to elevated staples while playing with seductive skin-baring elements.

She introduced lingerie in variations meant to be worn layered and exposed — cashmere bralettes, striped bandeau tops, and silk bras with lace accents peeking out from under loosely cut tailoring — and played with revealing elements elsewhere in the form of semisheer linen gauze, silk-flocked tulle top-and-skirt sets and a crocheted dress that took 200 hours to make (because of its time-intensive labor, only 12 can be made a year by one woman).

Evening propositions like the tulle sets speak to a more daring Khaite customer who wants a side of youth with refinement. The tulle was sheer and could be worn layered for the day, as could a red smocked dress with accordion pleated skirt given its casual poplin fabric.

She balanced these with structured workwear pieces loyal fans will surely appreciate — a chic trenchcoat with a dramatic cape, another cut with buttery calfskin, a raw denim button-down with big stiff cuffs and a new slouchy waist jean with distressing, perfect for lounging at home in style.