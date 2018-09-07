Kim Shui RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Kim Shui’s spring collection was an exploration of process — namely the creation of tie-dye, but also that of deconstruction and reconstruction. She sent down one twisted and manipulated look after the next, including shirting made to be worn askew, playful pants with various flyaway panels, and skin-baring dresses in polka dots and reworked cheongsam styles. She modernized traditional qipao dresses into skirts and structured bustiers to contrast the fluid unraveling of voluminous tops, signaling a blend of eastern tradition with western ideals of sexiness. Tie-dye pieces were standouts, especially those contrasted with a fluid skirt or cropped button down with trailing shirttail. Elsewhere, she displayed a confidently quirky hand with tailored looks, including a sleeveless suit cut on one side with leopard and the other with a muted green floral.