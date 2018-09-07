Kimora Lee Simmons RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Instead of a formal presentation, Kimora Lee Simmons opted to show her eponymous line via intimate showroom appointments the day before she was set to speak about women’s entrepreneurship at the U.N. Women’s Global Innovation Coalition for Change event, which was held at the NASDAQ headquarters on Sept. 7.

Before walking through her collection, Simmons and her younger daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, conferred about which looks from the collection they, along with her older daughter Ming Lee Simmons, would wear to the fireside chat at NASDAQ. Simmons is designing clothes for all types of women and this season she explored choice. “I was thinking about wearing a suit tomorrow, but my team said that might look too masculine,” she said. “But sometimes I want to be like a man. Sometimes I want to look feminine. It’s all about having that freedom of choice.”

There was a capsule of canvas pieces that were hand-painted with calligraphy-like strokes; a line of cocktail dresses with understated sequin embellishments, and an assortment of pastel-colored garments decorated with intricate floral lace details. Simmons even dipped into her version of streetwear with a heavily embellished sweatshirt that was styled with leather shorts. New to the line was an emphasis on knit dresses and tops that travel well and can transition from day to night. Her spring collection offered her customer plenty of nice options.