Kobi Halperin RTW Spring 2019

When Kobi Halperin launched his eponymous label in 2015, he said he would never do T-shirts. He wanted to offer women easy-to-wear blouses with artisanal, hand-done embellishments at an affordable cost. He’s done it quite successfully, but he’s finding that customers want more and more categories, so he’s finally offering T-shirts with an elevated Kobi touch.

In addition, KH signatures like bold color, hand-done texture and multicultural references were abundant. On a visit to the Musée du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac in Paris, Halperin was moved by the fluid mix of African and European cultures presented in one unified exhibition. He’s opening his wholesale market to Europe for the first time this season, which had him thinking about the message he wants to put out internationally. As a designer, he’s influenced by the opulence of all cultures, and giving his customers the best elements of each through a cohesive thread of hand-embroidered details.

He went strong with both color and print, blending saturated pink with poppy yellow and leopard prints, in addition to thoughtful stitching along cuffs and maximal sequins atop floral prints. Though the brand’s DNA lies with embroidery, some of the strongest pieces here included soft tailoring. Halperin’s proposition was twofold, providing polish and comfort; blazers were cut loose and jumpsuits made with lightweight fabrics to maintain a level of sophisticated ease. “One of the most exciting things is it’s back to getting dressed and celebrating getting dressed,” the designer noted at a preview, adding: “We’re giving her the comfort and softness but more dressed up and put together.”