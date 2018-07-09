Krammer & Stoudt Men's Spring 2019

Krammer & Stoudt definitely set the mood this season with choreographed street dancers from Brooklyn as models and images of Japanese landmarks projected in the background.

They served as the backdrop for the collection, which was titled “Eight days in Japan.”

While not literal, designer Mike Rubin’s appreciation for Japanese designers and their culture was interpreted in the Americana feel and workwear references that have come to define Krammer & Stoudt.

The silhouettes were mainly slouchy and ranged from an elongated knit tunic shirt to a super relaxed double-breasted blazer and cream trousers, along with details in camp shirts and the classic Krammer bomber jacket.

A standout was a reversible quilted kimono jacket paired with oversized shorts, as well as striped overalls in denim — a first for the brand.

Even though the lineup didn’t adhere literally to the theme, Rubin provided a fresh and cool feel that is more in sync with the brand’s roots.