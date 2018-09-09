Kuho RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

For spring, design collective Kuho continued to establish itself stateside; the brand, part of Samsung’s C&T Fashion Group, is already well-known in its native South Korea, where it operates 66 stores.

It’s a smart bet for Kuho to continue to show its wares in the U.S. market because it offers pieces done in luxurious fabrics with enough style cachet to feel like “fashion,” but at a smart contemporary price. The collection of 19 looks was inspired by the lightness of ancient paper scrolls. The palette of navy, pastel pink, white and camel tones came in loose suiting, sheer tops and a mix of pant shapes. The collection was particularly strong in light spring outerwear pieces like anoraks and slightly oversized mackintosh options. Overall, this was a modern collection at a consumer-friendly price.