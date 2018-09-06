Land of Distraction RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

“She’s in L.A. now, still in the Seventies; she’s become a bit of a groupie with the rock stars, so she’s taking some of their wardrobe and you’re going to see some sparkle,” is how Christian Juul Nielsen, Land of Distraction’s creative director, described the label’s Collection 4. Over the past three seasons, he and executive creative director Danita Short have designed a fresh, modern take on the Seventies-meets-tough-girl aesthetic. For their latest array, they added hints of glamour, in the form of shine for day: Lurex knits such as a striped tank dress and ruffled pussy-bow blouses; a paillette-covered boxy sweater vest with striped varsity collar and a really fun snakeskin laminated cotton twill cropped pant and matching jacket. The duo also expanded into a few cocktail options; a disco-ball-inspired paillette and micro-sequin covered dress made the best case.

New for the brand were men’s wear-inspired wide-cut shorts and two really great shirtdresses — one striped with wide cuffs, another in crisp white with short ruffled sleeves. Shimmery rock-inspired tops and “El Lay” slogan sweaters layered well with the brand’s evolved utilitarian staples and wallpaper printed florals. Next up for the duo? Nielsen has just been named creative director of Hervé Léger, and Land’s next collection will debut in the Paris market.