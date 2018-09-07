Galleries

To say Laurence & Chico’s sports-inspired spring collection was over-the-top is a bit of an understatement. Designers Laurence Li and Chico Wang staged their runway at the vast Chelsea Piers Fitness center and hired Miss J Alexander to provide commentary and open the show in a loud conceptual piece consisting of a black mesh blazer, long purple tiered tulle skirt and neon green and orange skirt cage, which looked as wacky as it sounds.

The duo has been known to indulge in theatrical concepts, so no one expected their take on “sportswear” to be straightforward. There were a lot of looks that appeared to be for pure runway drama, like the neon pullover gowns worn on models’ heads or basically any of the tulle creations. You could argue that for the purpose of a runway, they were meant to showcase the designers’ conceptual inclinations, not necessarily their retail know-how.

But once you sift through the excess, there were a lot of interesting — and wearable — ideas. They offered crafty sport pieces that were either deconstructed, reconstructed or repurposed. Highlights included a black and orange dress with sleeve ties in the back, a pink and black top and bottom set, and a pink coat with shearling and mesh panels. Relatable or not, you can’t say Laurence & Chico lack ideas.