M Missoni RTW Spring 2019

A young traveller with an adventurous spirit and an impeccable, chic fashion sense — that’s the woman who Angela Missoni envisioned with her fresh and charming collection, which combined the house’s signature high-end craftmanship with a modern, captivating vibe.

An artisanal feel defined the range of knitted dresses and tops embellished with fringe, which had a free-spirited attitude, while discreet sheer panels added a sensual touch to the maxi frocks that were peppered by metallic accents.

Even if the beautiful knitwear, worked in a palette of blue, mint, yellow and orange, stole the spotlight, it was smartly juxtaposed with woven options, including poplin tops and wide-leg pants paired with young and fun short crochet tops to wrap around the bodice. Dark indigo denim, crafted for impeccably cut separates, kept the collection grounded and accessible.