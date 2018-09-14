M. Patmos RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Marcia Patmos infused a lightweight, cool feel to her spring collection through a fresh, colorful palette. Patmos collaborated with New England-based abstract artist Deborah Forman to design collaged printed pastel and marigold easy dresses, the most alluring with tank sleeves, which helped her to add more refreshing colors throughout. Trousers came in seaglass green and knit sweaters had selvedge pastel yarns stitched into abstract shapes while indigo dyed wrap scarves and easy layering pieces tied it all together. Patmos also introduced her first T-shirt, in certified organic cotton, which had simple, pin-tucked details on the shoulders. The collection was serene and calming.

Patmos also revealed her first storefront is in development on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn with hopes for an early October opening.