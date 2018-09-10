Mansur Gavriel RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Pastel Ladurée confections atop round and long tables clad in tablecloths in Mansur Gavriel’s signature pink peppered the set for designers Floriana Gavriel and Rachel Mansur’s see-now-buy-now fall show. Ladurée and Mansur Gavriel share the same ideals of dedication to perfection and cohesion, explained Gavriel, making them a perfect pair.

Beautiful materials are always the starting point for the duo; fall included cashmere, alpaca silk and camel hair. There were crisscross boiled wool sweaters, rounded shearling jackets, miniature bucket bags and luxurious double-faced cashmere coats in a palette of soft hues like oatmeal, cool gray and soft pink as well as mustard and navy.

The use of shimmer, “in a way that felt very clean and graphic” and “relates to the minimalism but has more warmth and energy,” as Gavriel put it, was new and fresh for the brand. Floral paillette-covered dresses and the closing look — a black-and-silver tinsel skirt with matching jacket — made for great first takes into evening. Accessories were given a sparkly update as well, ranging from glittery ankle boots and slingbacks to shiny silver open-toe mules.

The takeaway, and the designers’ goal: a collection that emanated beauty and luxury, both on and off its wearer.