Mara Hoffman RTW Spring 2019

A graceful, peaceful and totally charming funeral party is what Mara Hoffman unexpectedly conceived for her spring presentation. “This is a funeral party to release the things we no longer need to carry and we have to let go,” the designer said.

The message was telegraphed not only through the beautiful installations of white lilies and red roses, the soft, voluminous curtains creating dramatic sets for the standing and seated models and the live music, but mostly through the clothes themselves.

Playing with a captivating tension between constructions and lightness, Hoffman gave shape to a wide range of day and evening options all rooted in a pure, essential idea of beauty.

The natural feel was enhanced by the organic linens and cottons that showcased the designer’s continuing involvement in the battle for sustainable fashion, as well as by the floral patterns and the color palette, based on neutral tones of whites and beiges with vibrant pops of red, orange and olive green.

Portraying a kaleidoscopic femininity, reinforced by the inclusive casting, Hoffman juxtaposed hyper-elegant dresses and separates with bold, puffy sleeves, or constructed corset-like bodices, to essential styles, ranging from unfussy and very chic knitted frocks to mannish suits with relaxed jackets and criss-cross crop tops paired with high-waisted pleated pants.

While the botanical prints added a joyful, flamboyant touch, the front-button dresses and the shirt jackets worn with fluid, long skirts were highly covetable in their essential, effortless sophistication.