Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Spring 2019

Eclecticism was at the core of Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s spring collection. The athleticism was combined with the feminine via cycling shorts paired with a textured spaghetti-strap top, while a mannish vibe was introduced with a suit in a plaid pattern; its look softened by the gentle round collar; a bodysuit with matching corset layered under a trenchcoat exuded pure sensuality.

Flounced dresses and skirts had a vibrant, charming vibe and a minimal silk dress with a crisscross detail at the neckline embodied metropolitan elegance. An arty vibe was introduced via a ruffled top combining different silk patches and an intarsia knitted insert while a zebra-printed bikini closed the show on a wild note.