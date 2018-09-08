Matthew Adams Dolan RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Fashion’s ongoing obsession with making American workwear cool continued at Matthew Adams Dolan, who made his utility shirts and power suits big and bright. “I was looking at things that were familiar and subverting them through color,” he said backstage. He went monochromatic with a turbo-charged palette of cobalt blue, magenta, fluorescent yellow, purple and green on looks with exaggerated shapes — big tops, little bottoms, etc. Utility belts and pockets were added here and there and the lineup ended with denim and neutrals. The proportions and colors made things big and bright but didn’t transform the collection’s familiarity in the way he was probably hoping they would.