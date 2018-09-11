Moon Choi RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

“I’ve been obsessed with tailoring since I was young, because every morning my father, a businessman, wore suits. He said to me, ‘Clothing represents a person’s personality so it’s important to express [that],” explained Seoul-born, New York-based designer Moon Choi, whose namesake label launched a year ago. Choi’s core methodology and strength lies in tailoring, but spring proved her capabilities in fluidity as well.

Her designs blurred the line between the feminine and masculine. Gorgeous coats with long sash belts pulled through grommets, suiting with raised belts and silky waist-wrapped shirts were worn by both male and female models, a reflection of her belief that clothing is not defined by gender. Choi’s newest silhouette, a flowing, long-sleeve lilac silk dress with a high slit made for the strongest look. The palette was mostly earthy and neutral, fitting her museum-like presentation, where models, podiums of random sculptures and blown-up paintings of belt buckles and buttons were roped off for observation, like specimens on display.