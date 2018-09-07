Nicole Miller RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

It’s the end of the first official day of New York Fashion Week and the Eighties don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. “I had this club kids idea because everybody seems to miss the clubs and the Eighties scene,” Nicole Miller said backstage, hard at work sewing last-minute alterations to a sequin camouflage minidress. “The Eighties seems to be quite on everybody’s radar and everybody’s sick of ruffles, of course, so I started there and it went down a path and evolved.”

Her club-kid-inspired collection mixed nostalgia with a cool girl vibe — oversize blazers had varsity cuffs, minidresses had sheer cutouts or panels and grommet details, a photo-booth print riffed on Miller and her friends’ version of selfies back in the day, and there was just the right amount of sequins. Miller updated signatures as well, like a fully sequined camo trouser with matching T-shirt, a matching leather camo miniskirt and tank set and an Army green utility jacket that worked well against a cheetah printed slip. The designer even showed a printed dolman sleeve dress that was an exact replica of one of her original designs of the decade. Prints were bold and abundant but the silhouettes held easy wearability, which made the collection work.