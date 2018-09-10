Opening Ceremony RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Radiant drag extravaganza is the most accurate way of describing the positive, uplifting performance Opening Ceremony staged for its spring collection at the West Village cabaret venue Le Poisson Rouge. The performance was called “The Gift of Showz” and was cocreated by Sasha Velour, winner of “Rupaul’s Drag Race“ season nine, and New York’s drag community.

Carol Lim and Humberto Leon haven’t offered a traditional runway for quite some time, opting instead to use performance art as a means to champion other creative fields and the people within. This particular performance held weighted significance for Leon. “Drag was the epitome of freedom and fantasy — everything a closeted teen could dream of,” he wrote in show notes. “What drew me to drag shows as a teenager is the same thing that propelled Carol and I to start Opening Ceremony: a celebration of individuality, freedom of expression, and the idea that realizing your dreams is only a fabulous outfit away.”

Experiential performances like these are often less about the clothing than the underlying social themes — in this case love, diversity, inclusivity and strength. That was immediately clear with Velour’s impassioned introduction: “What’s the point of having freedom of expression if you’re not going to fight for those around you to have it, too? It takes a family to put on a show because good shows require a multitude of stars [with] every single one of them helping each other. Whether they like it or not, Opening Ceremony has just welcomed more than 40 queer artists and entertainers into their family.”

Within Velour’s family: famous drag queen friends Lypsinka, Jiggly Caliente, West Dakota, “Rupaul” costar Shea Coulee and Hungry (better known as the makeup artist behind Björk), each delivering a mini performance in outfits and fabrics from the spring collection.

The clothes provided a lively accent to each performer. Jiggly Caliente popping in a sporty neon parka; West Dakota in a multi-floral prairie wrap dress she sewed herself; Hungry in an elaborate rainbow print look with removable peplum; Lypsinka in a red dress with removable skirt; Shea Coulee in a gold cutout top and crystal-studded pants; Velour wearing an elegant white gown while lip-syncing to Christina Aguilera’s song “Twice.” After teasing the artist’s appearance a couple times earlier, Aguilera herself finally appeared from behind a curtain to close the show with a forceful rendition of “Fall in Line.”

Elsewhere there was a sporty section, a group of “Matrix”-inspired club attire, male models in high heels, a disco ball, Lurex and endless diamante netting.

In the end, Velour summed up the purpose of fashion beautifully: “The only meaningful way to look at fashion is to look at the way that crazy people live in it, all people. This is how this world lives in fashion — it’s joyful, artificial, creative, it’s welcoming to all and celebrates difference. It’s messy, citational, tacky and truly wonderful.”