Pamella Roland RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

It’s easy to get lost in the dreamlike allure of Pamella Roland’s frothy gowns. The designer creates beaded, embellished and feathered numbers like it’s second nature.

Her spring collection drew inspiration from Bali, whose tranquility, scenery and architecture provided abundant creative fuel. Naturally, there were the beautiful gowns that Roland’s customers demand, ranging from ornate (beaded minis with ostrich feathers; floor-length gowns with trailing capes) to free-flowing and bright (any number of the Grecian gowns in saturated pinks, blues and yellows).

For an evening-wear collection, there was quite an assortment to appeal to a variety of tastes. Those less inclined to maximal embellishment can find solace in dresses with just a hint of surface texture, like a black gown with floral appliqué along flared sleeves and angular lines referencing Bali’s modern architecture, or a sleek white gown with gold thread embroidery along the neckline and bust. There were non-gown options, too, like a tailored, floral jacquard coat dress or suiting options with hardware accents.

In fact, Roland’s personal inclinations skew more minimal and tailored in nature. She was able to inject that into edgier pieces like a full sequin gunmetal suit and a slightly deconstructed blazer made to be worn askew. These open an avenue to a younger audience that Roland should continue to explore.