The stationary bike, mini trampoline and rack of weights in the middle of the runway were the first hints that the show was going to feature a performance brand.

And it didn’t disappoint.

Particle Fever, the first of three collections presented as part of Tmall China Day, was founded in 2015 by 9jin and Hai Lin as a more fashionable alternative to performance sportswear.

While many of the pieces were familiar — sports bras, leggings, running shorts and windbreakers — the designs were minimal and the fabrics highly technical with many of the bells and whistles that have become commonplace in the sports arena today, including stretch, moisture control, waterproofing and sun protection.

In fact, 9Jin said that 80 percent of the collection features engineered fabrics that can perform during sporting activities. But when that technology was infused into pieces with more fashion-forward silhouettes, such as an oversize parachute puffer, warmup suits emblazoned with graphics of race numbers or see-through nylon skirts with drawstring bottoms, it was clearly targeted less to an athlete and more to an athleisure customer.

Whomever the target, Particle Fever offers a fashionable alternative to the more traditional athletic brands for someone seeking out a different lane.