PH5 RTW Spring 2019

Continuing to experiment with textile technologies — the company introduced an innovative knitting machine this year — Mija Zhang and Wei Lin unveiled an interesting collection combining an edgy feel with a charming sense of ease.

Taking inspiration from Miami’s Art Deco district, they focused on graphic, precise silhouettes rendered in vibrant solids, including orange red, sky blue, bright green and bubble gum pink.

Lightweight knitted jumpsuits and dresses featured flexible constructions that could be styled and worn in different ways. Wave-inspired stitching gave a quirky feel to frocks and skirts, while a taffeta sleeve gave a chic twist into a fitted sheath dress.

To meet the needs of contemporary women’s dynamic lifestyle, the designers also conceived polished knit suits, which looked as elegant as they felt comfortable. Aiming to elevate their style from past seasons’ sporty vibe, the designers showed a more mature lineup perfectly integrating high-tech innovation with wearable refinement.