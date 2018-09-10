Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

A feast for the eyes and an injection of good vibes for the spirit: On Sunday night, Prabal Gurung celebrated the joyful and positive side of fashion with a runway show that was pure energy.

Colorblocking, bold tones, fluid and relaxed silhouettes were the main ingredients of a group of flamboyant outfits opening the show. Joan Smalls sported a yellow ribbed bodysuit tucked into a transparent neon green skirt trimmed in fuchsia satin; Gigi Hadid wore a cropped white T-shirt paired with a draped skirt in a bright color combination. Bella Hadid took the catwalk in a pair of pink cargo pants and a triangle bikini top and sporty colorful windbreaker. The athletic attitude also informed the feminine frocks and skirts enriched with drawstring details and elastic waistbands, while an extravagant touch was introduced via the traffic-stopping feathers embroidered on cropped denim pants and a covetable black T-shirt dress. Artisanal craftsmanship is an iconic element of Gurung’s design aesthetic. This season it was beautifully shown on beaded and sequined frocks revealing degradé effects and sarong skirts trimmed with tiny, precious fringe.

Unveiling men’s wear for the first time, the designer created a charming dialogue between the two lineups, which looked totally coherent. The same color sensibility, attention to detail and upbeat vibe defined the men’s range, which was rooted in an eclectic masculinity. Sartorial cuts and sporty accents conveyed a cool contemporary look for a man who likes to stand out from the crowd. From the baby pink suit, the bomber crafted from a patchwork of classic suiting fabrics, the multi-striped textured sweater worn with printed cargo pants, to the Eastern-inspired long tunic shirt matched with silk fluid trousers, his wardrobe was dynamic and free-spirited.

Closing on a super-chic note, Gurung unveiled a number of gowns from his exclusive Atelier Prabal Gurung label. They included faille and satin dresses with scoop necks or strapless silhouettes and embellished with peplums, along with sweet bows and feminine crisscross details on the back.