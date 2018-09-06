Rag & Bone RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

“Fashion week seems to be having a bit of a comeback, but it doesn’t stress us out anymore,” Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright declared. “You’ve got to try different things.” For Rag & Bone, this meant presenting its women’s spring collection early, during the men’s summer market, for sales. By the end of August, all of the orders — give or take a few international doors — were placed, giving the brand’s new design team more time to adjust or add into the collection. “I think it’s a big success in getting a good read, early on, of the collection and then it takes the pressure off of September,” he continued. As for September, the brand will be debuting its fall 2018 collection film “Time of Day” on Monday.

Regarding sales, Wainwright expressed strength, especially in bag, shoe and dress businesses, for women’s wear. Spring brought about a solid array in each of those categories, alongside ample graphic sweaters, signature tailoring and updated military garb. For instance, easy dresses with adjustable straps — in white and olive — paired with knee-high snakeskin boots. Color and print made an important play in the collection as well, like an engineered striped and floral printed sweater and lightweight floral jacquard trenchcoat. While the streetwear craze continues, Rag & Bone’s sartorial touches elevated the wearable collection.