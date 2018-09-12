Rebecca De Ravenel RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

For her first New York Fashion Week presentation, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Rebecca de Ravenel took over the Gramercy Park Hotel Terrace for a luncheon garden party. Influenced by her time spent in the south of France, de Ravenel took her feminine frocks outside of the ornate rooms that usually inspire her designs — last season, it was the Gallery room at the Carlyle hotel — and showed them en plein air.

“I want to make clothes for women who like to dress like women, that’s very much my essence, but I wanted something to be a bit freer,” de Ravenel said. “We put Havianas on because she’s going to throw them off. I wanted the whole inspiration [to be] that she’s having lunch in Provence and took the tablecloth off.” Playful prints adorned her flirty and feminine dresses and summer suiting: picnic-table gingham with cheery red apples, enlarged polka dots, colored stripes and florals both macro- and micro-sized. “Happy, pretty” is how she described the 19-look collection. Lace also made a strong appearance, rendered best in two floor-length tank dresses, one in floral and tangerine, the other eyelet and white. The collection oozed femininity in the chicest way.

There were also great accessories, such as playful, dangly, red hot chili pepper and flower-shaped cord-wrapped earrings as well as new wrapped metal pendant necklaces and bracelets with handwritten logos. Rectangular wrapped cord hoops and elegant envelope bags mimicked the simplicity of de Ravenel’s uber-successful and infamous Le Bon-Bon earrings.