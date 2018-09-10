Rebecca Taylor RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

“Bonjour!” exclaimed the now Paris-based Rebecca Taylor over the phone at her spring collection appointment, which also marked Taylor’s first New York Fashion Week absence in 25 years. A month ago, the designer relocated her family to Paris, where she’d always dreamed of living, for a year. She reported that her morning had been spent wandering through the Picasso museum.

Her spring collection reflected her new home, inspired as it was by the sensual and romantic work of fashion-editor-turned-photographer Deborah Turbeville — specifically her shots of Versailles’ beautiful, decaying buildings resonated with her. The result was a romantic and soft lineup that was still classic Taylor, like a lovely mint deep V-neck dress with shoulder ties, and a white eyelet dress with Victorian buttons and ruffled shoulders inspired by 18th- and 19th-century flea market finds. (Taylor says she is looking forward to more vintage shopping in Paris.) Rusty lipstick-red and turquoise hues gave a fresh look to floral and eyelet dresses, as did scalloped edges and floral embroideries on “outfitting solution” blazers. Taylor might have been 3,625 miles away, but her spirit was surely alive through her clothes.