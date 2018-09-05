Red Valentino RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

After taking his girl to the moon for his resort offering, Pierpaolo Piccioli has grounded his Red Valentino girl firmly on earth for his spring collection. The result is a light and feminine collection, punched up with some rockabilly grit.

Piccioli’s range has many moods, and a few standouts are a mix of pieces in blue-and-white light poplin cotton fabrics, including tops and dresses that felt relaxed and pretty, and a section of dresses done with a Latin American style needlepoint great for summer parties. The collection’s grit came from several vintage sailor tattoo motifs — roosters, roses and birds — that added a bit of bite to the range. Cotton robes done with kimono sleeves with a sparrow embroidery played on the duality of a romantic yet sporty vibe. Ruffles, as always, were included on pieces but not as much a focus as in previous seasons. Here, the Red Valentino girl is a bit more rebellious pairing a cut-up, logo concert-style T-shirt with a long mesh skirt.

As far as accessories, the brand evolved by updating its ballet shoes and platform lug sole sandals, adding spikes to several shoe styles to give it that well-known Valentino punk edge. Some newness was added to the range with a printed belt bag and cross-body camera bag.

The craftsmanship of the collection shows that, even at contemporary prices, Red Valentino is able to include embroideries, floral appliqués and leather cutout work that maintains its luxury heritage.