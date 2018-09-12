Robert Rodriguez RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Over the past few seasons, Robert Rodriguez has balanced ath-leisure and luxe in collections that exude a cool-girl sensibility; for spring, he added a surprising, but welcome, dose of femininity. For the first time, there was an abundance of eyelets and ruffles, but in classic Rodriguez fashion, they were styled back for the street. There was a red, ruffled eyelet top with red track pants; a zip-front hoodie with slightly voluminous shoulders paired with a ruffled leather miniskirt, and bohemian floral tops with swishy metallic cropped pants or acid-wash jeans. The multiple eyelet and floral-printed dresses looked just as pretty alone, ditto the soft suiting. While there was seemingly no explanation for Rodriguez’s dip into feminine waters, the collection held the same great see-now-buy-now appeal that works quite well for the brand.