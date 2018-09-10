Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Rosetta Getty homed in on the work of artist Liz Flynn, who works in many mediums, but whose pottery struck Getty after a studio visit. Getty imbued her spring collection with the colors of Flynn’s ceramic glazes and clays: red, lemon yellow, pool green, bisque and gray. The palette and soft silhouettes — long and languid with hemlines that gently pooled at the feet — coalesced for a serene, organic minimalism. Getty pointed out some bias cuts and spiral details, specifically evening dresses with corkscrew knit fringe, that represented sculptural ease and the quiet hardware details, such as silver zippers, that mark a very subtle branding push for her.