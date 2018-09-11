Sally LaPointe RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

The comic book series “East of West” served as a starting point for Sally LaPointe’s spring collection. In particular, the designer focused on the science-fiction-western’s combination of past and future elements, which inspired her to reinvent wardrobe classics with a personal, unexpected filter.

For example, a trenchcoat was made in PVC, sartorial short pants were crafted from vinyl, cable-knit sweaters were cropped and their hems were left unfinished, while tartan was rendered in a metallic fabric crafted for an oversized coat.

Fur touches were introduced as Western decorations on jean jackets, while marabou feathers punctuated a net zippered jacket matched with silk shorts. Allover sequins gave a Space-Age feel to a coat cut in a minimal, elegant silhouette, while beaded fringe added a glamorous touch to midiskirts and jackets worked in a charming color palette, ranging from a bright, feminine pink to a nocturnal, intriguing blue shade.