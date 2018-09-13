Savage x Fenty RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

What an experience.

The event: Rihanna’s first fashion week appearance for Savage x Fenty. The location: Brooklyn Navy Yard. The staging: an elaborate botanical garden complete with hydroponics, a pond, magnifying dome and laboratory, where models and dancers navigated with complete — well, choreographed — freedom. Gigi and Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls walked. So did a very pregnant Slick Woods in a strappy body harness and satin pasties, winding through an empowered network performance choreographed by Parris Goebel that was both sexy and weird, captivating and hypnotic.

The atmosphere was dripped with allure and cool. The attitude of the girls’ pure bossy confidence. When you think about it, it was all for lingerie.

“The concept really is just about exploring and celebrating women and all different shapes and bodies and designing things that met that,” Rihanna said backstage after the show.

The collection was separated into four groups — “on the reg,” featuring updates on classic styles; “black widow,” for those who dare to bare; “u cute,” comprised of pretty pastels and lace; and “damn,” with little bralettes and sheer bodysuits that played to the flirty side of seduction. Each was anchored by statement looks on the aforementioned models — Hadid opened the show in a flowy robe to roaring cheers, with Bella following after in an alluring and posh blue shawl.

“There are all these different energies of a woman and it depends on your mood, depends on the occasion and your company, and also what you’re wearing,” she continued. “I like to have fun with lingerie and I never think it should be locked down to one box. I like to play and I like to play like that in my real life.”

Highlights of the collection included mesh and fishnet bodysuits, panties cut high, saturated neons, and a hearts grouping of enticing red numbers accented by furry earrings and long gloves. All bras are sized 32A to 40DDD and undies in XS to 3X, underscoring an inclusive thread. Everything is available for purchase now.

Asked how she wants women to feel when they put the collection on: “Sexy AF. Duh. It’s about being confident and sexy and not somebody else’s sexy. It’s about what works for you,” ending with: “I am a savage, so everything I do is savage.”