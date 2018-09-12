See By Chloé RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

A Parisian girl chasing the sun leaves the gray sky of her hometown to find a summer paradise by the Atlantic Ocean, specifically in Miami.

In keeping with its iconic nomadic aesthetic, where Bohemian touches are mixed with a sense of adventure, See by Chloé’s spring line depicts the fashion transition of this woman. Her metropolitan look, featuring sharp silhouettes and textured materials — a zippered bomber jacket crafted from a quilted graphic fabric is paired with impeccable plaid plaints, a minimal silk dress embellished with a sensual drawstring cutout at the waist — gets more relaxed and free-spirited as soon as she reaches the East Coast.

A Nineties’ surf vibe resonates in the elongated cardigans with side slits, which she wears over corset tops and slightly flared pants, while her knitted tracksuit featuring the SBC logo running down the sleeves adds a sporty touch.

She cannot renounce her classic French style, which pops up in the flouncy silk dresses and skirts and in the sweet cotton blouses embellished with exquisite embroideries of butterflies and flowers.