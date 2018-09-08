Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Feminine urban ease was at the core of Han Chong’s spring effort. While she maintained her signature romantic touch, the designer injected a more edgy vibe into her flattering clothes.

Micro- and macro-floral patterns as well as a variety of geometric motifs with a Sixties’ vibe were combined on fluid maxi dresses, their silhouettes peppered with plissé panels, draping and ruffles.

Delicate lace inserts embellished mini frocks with soft bows at the collars, while the roomy, ample caftans were infused with a breezy resort vibe. Exuding a certain retro vibe, macramé lace dresses punctuated by embroidered daisies looked girly and sweet.