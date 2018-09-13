Staud RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Sarah Staudinger held her first New York Fashion Week show for Staud with a befitting luncheon at Ladurée, where new bag styles were hung among trees or placed on tables alongside canapés. Staudinger — who was catapulted to the spotlight via her clear PVC “Shirley” tote with leather mini bag insert — has made a niche for herself with a flirty, quirky Instagram-bait line of ready-to-wear and accessories. For spring, she wrapped primary-colored telephone cords around crop tops and bags, threw in an atlas print silky pajama set, and accessorized to the max. Multiple repeating silhouettes — voluminous blouses over skirts, two-tone linen dresses and trenchcoats — were offered in solid tones — sunny yellow, blue or tan — as well as in prints — plaid or floral embroidered. Staudinger also updated knitwear offerings with Modish tanks, shorts and minidresses or with new macramé trimming.

The collection was cute, but accessories took the spotlight. There were fun new takes on the PVC “Shirley” tote — some had pockets for tiny leather coin purses, others had two-toned leather trim — but there were also leather lantern bags and standout lunch/jewelry-box hybrids. Each model carried one to four while donning debut footwear (block-heeled flip-flops and tubes sandals), sunglasses chains and hats designed by Clyde.