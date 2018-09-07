Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Tadashi Shoji is looking toward a brighter — and star-filled — future for spring. “Inspiration comes from space because there is so much depressing news every day, we need some kind of escape and some kind of hope,” the designer said at his celestial- and galaxy-inspired collection. “So maybe in the near future, you can find some kind of hope.” Sun, moon and star motifs flowed through a majority of the collection, rendered into a lace off-the-shoulder tea-length dress, as a cutout detail on the bust of a body-hugging silver Lurex draped jersey number or printed onto whimsical chiffon gowns.

Shiny Lurex, paillette-covered and sequin-adorned dresses that ranged from mini to floor-length mimicked the star-filled night skies, while dégradé gowns of dark and sky blue or red and dark purple referenced its transitions. A dégradé blue and green paillette-encrusted minidress made for one of the most youthful and enticing looks. After a few awkward seasons smattered with athletic details and logos, this collection played to the designer’s strengths of elegance.