Tanya Taylor RTW Spring 2019

Tanya Taylor is a girl’s girl. “The collection is about real women, real dressing,” she said while previewing her spring collection. After six years of showing at NYFW, she decided for the first time to not do a runway show and instead experiment with a new way to tell her story. “I wanted to start with people I could get to know, keep it in the present,” she said.

She began by having her own sort of focus group via informal conversations with women she knew through friends in New York, all from a variety of backgrounds — chefs, gardeners, chief executive officers — and she says they were her inspiration. The result, she says, is “feminine, happy clothing.”

And she delivered that notion for spring with a frothy collection of dresses and knit tops in vibrant bright colors, then added some black-and-white gingham pieces and mixed it all together. Color and print are always strong points for Taylor and her prints were particularly joyful for the season, with owls and florals on long summer dresses.

The message from Taylor is clear: These are the clothes my customer wants to wear and I’m going to give them to her.