Tibi RTW Spring 2019

Transcending time and trends was the main goal behind Amy Smilovic’s spring collection.

The designer delivered a chic collection in which the wearable, uncomplicated pieces were peppered with charming colors and sophisticated details.

There were plenty of options for city women on the go: a blue top tucked into a black leather midiskirt; the relaxed, slightly oversized suits; the wrap dresses with soft belts to tie at the front, and the asymmetric lightweight shirts matched with cigarette pants and sartorial blazers.

While most of the looks were worked in solids — including sorbet tones juxtaposed with bolder hues of orange, yellow, blue and green — the collection also included color-blocked designs, such as a feminine dress with plissé inserts, a front pocket and a half belt with a metallic buckle cut in an organic shape, as well as a soft, graphic floral print splashed on simple, feminine frocks.