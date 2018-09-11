Galleries

Collection

JNBY debuted its spring collection for the first time in New York, one of three brands chosen to take part in Tmall China Day.

The lineup, while very heavy on technical outerwear, conveyed a genderless tone, with many looks resembling traditional men’s wear silhouettes, especially in the suiting arena.

Volume played a key role in this youthful offering: Oversize boxy blazers were paired with baggy pants and cropped tops in neon hues; shirting with exaggerated collars and flowy floor-length trench coats (some with utility details) and a paneled lightweight hooded jacket were worn with skintight black trousers resembling leggings.

JNBY’s rookie emergence onto the NYFW scene brought a relaxed yet trend-driven lineup sure to catch the eye of the everyday wearer.