Trina Turk RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Trina Turk’s theme for the season was the delight and discovery of being a tourist, while staying stylish and peppy along the way. Honestly, when is it ever not? The brand’s perennially upbeat disposition begs to be taken to far-flung travels.

Turk, along with husband Jonathan Skow, who designs Mr Turk, offered an energetic palette of prints and color that channeled the most appealing aspects of destination dressing.

In true Turk fashion, there was ample pattern play. A wide range of stripes were the most graphic, including a multicolor “jet-set chevron” loosely cut into pajama pants and matching ribbed knit top, and a pink, green and navy diamond pattern fashioned into a new vintage-inspired fit-and-flare dress with a dainty tie-front bust. There were geometric pants for him, a navy blossom print for her, and summer plaids for both found on short suits. A cheeky print that said “P.S. I Love You” in different languages popped up on a cropped button down and loose pants; the Turk world encourages all sorts of pattern mixing, even multilingual.

The big statement for spring was the proposition of matching tops and bottoms. In addition to those plaid suits and a pair in bubblegum pink, the most playful, and closest to theme, featured an allover “tourist” print with cartoon renderings of some of the designers’ favorite places to travel — including Miami, New York, Paris and Palm Springs, Calif.