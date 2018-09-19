TSE RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

For 2019, the designers at Tse are looking to Godhra, a municipality in India located in the Kutch region, for inspiration; throughout the year, they will focus on a new facet of the area to develop each collection (and hope to travel there in the process). For spring, the focus was the personal style and bandhani technique of the Bari people.

“Bari men — they do a lot of particularly agricultural [work], but their wives and women do a lot of dying and knotting, which is called Bandhani knotting, which looks a little bit like [Japanese] Shibori and when they dye the fabric it looks a lot like these tied and knotted strands. So we did that a lot for the inspiration,” explained design director Michelle Robinson.

The result included hand-knotted cashmere cased beads that appeared on a large part of the collection through belts, dress straps and trimmings as well as through a blown-out print of the Bandhani circular outline on cashmere sweaters. A chai colored slipdress with long strings of the beads for straps made for a standout in the strong collection. Wrapped and typing details also made for an important tie back to the personal style of the Bari men, like a white cotton tank dress with braided shoulder ties or handknit cable cardigans. Although cashmere made up the majority of the collection, silk, viscose and light cotton layers in a neutral palette with pops of orchid and citrine made the lineup fit for the lighter months.