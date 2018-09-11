Vasilis Loizides RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Vasilis Loizides was thinking of his homeland of Cyprus for his spring collection, his third to date. He used the Mediterranean island to inform his work in quite literal ways.

“I used a lot of pre-historic figurines that symbolize the passing of time,” the designer said during a presentation. They showed up on dresses and as an embroidery on a white satin long-sleeve top.

The poppy flower, which symbolizes eternal sleep in Cyprus, was a recurring motif, with bronze copper flowers splashed on the front of white pants and dotted on a low-cut white tank bodysuit. Bronze metallic fabric appeared throughout the line, done best in a fitted pant with a sheer panel down the leg that had a sexy cowboy feeling.

“My collections are a constant dialogue about gender dynamics and queer visibility,” he noted; he cast models in a mix of races and gender expressions for his presentation.

The collection was presented in a downtown art gallery, and his work definitely had a bit of an art school vibe, yet he clearly has room to grow.