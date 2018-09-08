Victor Glemaud RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

“I wanted to get across that it’s all knitwear,” Victor Glemaud said during the presentation of his capsule spring and new Curve collections. The designer’s prior resort line focused on color, but after hearing, “Oh, I didn’t know that was a knit,” a few too many times, Glemaud decided to strip everything back and focus on his identity with graphic and sleek designs.

Titled “Respect,” Glemaud paid homage to influences throughout his life — from family to Aretha Franklin to Whoopi Goldberg, who made an appearance. His mannequins sported over-the-top wigs, a nod to the Detroit Hair Wars, and were dressed in clothes designed to empower — all knit of course — that ranged from graphic day dresses to easy but seductive evening dresses. Pops of color made for nice additions to the mostly neutral lineup, like a Creamsicle orange ruffled strapless number or red zebra wood jacquard handkerchief hem dress. While the garments were beautifully crafted and surely will be commercially successful, the collection overall lacked some of the vibrancy seen in resort.

The launch of Curve, Glemaud’s newest all-inclusive extension of his namesake brand, will soon be available on his website and range exclusively from XL through 3X.