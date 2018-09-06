Warm RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Winnie Beattie’s spring collection was a dream summer wardrobe for the girl who wants a beachy vibe even when she’s in the city. She can be quirky, but she always keeps it pretty. The collection was the biggest it’s ever been, expressing a wide variety within an identity Beattie has honed to a T: summer vacation, no matter where, no matter when.

“It’s super-beach, super-upstate-lake or fancy resort town,” Beattie said. “When I envision everything, my favorite way is tan with wet hair and sand on your feet but a lot of it can be transitioned much more upscale.” Colors felt extra happy, and signatures were tweaked: Voluminous printed muumuus came with knitted collars and silk jacquard pajamas were done in new mixed prints. Short printed dresses felt new, as did a fluttery mixed pastel sundress and jumpsuit and a group of sturdy cotton-linen ruffled floral crop tops and matching pants. The vibe is always casual, but the execution — trims, print placements and fabric finishes — bring a sophistication to the look, whether a silk harem pant or a powder blue French terry jumpsuit.