Whit RTW Spring 2019

Designer Whitney Pozgay recently moved the company’s headquarters to Brooklyn where she can actually enjoy a garden. That green area served as inspiration for her colorful and breezy collection, which showed an appealing combination of simple, essential silhouettes matched with flamboyant prints.

Teaming with two different artists, she splashed floral patterns on airy and roomy sustainable cotton frocks, flared skirts and sundresses. Flowers were also embroidered on white-and-blue striped shirtdresses. For a more graphic appeal, irregular checks appeared on a front-buttoned long skirt matched with a coordinated crop top, while arty vertical stripes peppered a short-sleeve shirt tucked into short pants.

In keeping with the brand’s attention to sustainability, Whit collaborated with an independent mill for the organic silk crafted for chic and feminine polka-dot camisoles and fluid dresses.