Yigal Azrouël RTW Spring 2019

Yigal Azrouël calls New York home, but he grew up on the beach and has a lifelong obsession with surfing. When he can, he gets off the grid to surf in Costa Rica, but he surfs locally out on Long Beach, which is where he found inspiration for spring.

There were nods to the beach throughout his textured and effortless pieces. For example, thick nautical rope ties used to gather the neck on gauzy silk dresses, the ribbing of a shell he found ending up as a print on a knit pant and tunic, a seersucker fabric was treated to give it shape and new proportion creating a billowing trenchcoat, a coated cotton blue and white shirtdress played with the eye as it wasn’t a shirt, but a jacket.

His modern laid-back collection doesn’t have hanger appeal, instead his pieces need to be experienced, and putting them on illuminates his deft way with subtle details like one-sided cutouts just below the arm to expose the body, subtle and not too sexy. It’s these understated details — interestingly placed hardware, mixing of textures and knit gauges — that make his clothing come to life. It makes for a collection that is unique to each body, but distinctly Azrouël.