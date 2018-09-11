Zac Zac Posen RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

“Drama!” Zac Posen exclaimed as a model in a billowy jacquard gown walked around his showroom. “What I’m seeing is couture, dramatic shapes entering into ath-leisure. I think that’s interesting and exciting, especially with the climax of street style evolving. That’s a really fun place for ZZP to play.”

And play he did. Posen is known for his skilled hand in high-glam red-carpet fare for his main line, so he’s all here for evening. He delivered on high-fashion gowns at accessible pricing — a lovely ombré tulle dress, a strapless floral jacquard frock with sizable pleats in the back, and a black gown with elongated sleeves that hit the floor were stunners. These hit closest to his mood board of operatic muses Anna Netrebko and Nadine Sierra. He injected drama and flair, along with hefty doses of technique and intricacy into his proposal that women get dressed up again. “That is our job as designers, to create those items to inspire people to dress,” he continued.

There was an elevated spirit to casual pieces, too, as retail partners have seen healthy movement in tops and party dresses. Standouts included a flirty prairie dress with an open back, a white minidress with voluminous lace sleeves and a jacket with multiple sleeves for a playful layered effect. Accessories are building nicely as well, and there were size variations of his hardware bag, along with new styles with wicker, 3-D embossing and digital printing.