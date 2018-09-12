Zang Toi RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Zang Toi’s spring collection was a “fan letter” to Yves Saint Laurent. He traveled to Marrakech with the particular goal of visiting the YSL museum, which was the catalyst for his lineup.

The references were aplenty, from iconic Mondrian patterns, shown on silk floor-length dresses, cutaway coats and even silk scarves used as head wraps.

The safari influences were also there, with a cream laced safari tunic dress, black trenches with a zebra print (predominant throughout) lining and classic safari jacket in off-white paired with wide-leg trousers.

While Toi’s focus may have been too literal, it resulted in a very clean and straightforward lineup.