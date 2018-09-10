Zimmermann RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Nicky Zimmermann’s ideas for spring started with a naughty old Australian soap opera from the Seventies called “Number 96,” which sounds like the “Melrose Place” of Sydney. Zimmermann’s parents wouldn’t let her watch it. She reimagined what the cool, confident, sexy tenants at Ninety-Six would wear now, infusing the collection with loads of paisleys on lace mini shifts and billowing dresses with lantern sleeves. There were crop tops and low-rise pants worthy of a latter-day Cher from her Sonny days, and crisp safari suits. What felt newest for Zimmermann were some retro-tinged sporty elements, including an aqua blue tracksuit and long track skirt worn with a white studded lace shirt. The lineup was less scandalous than flirty, fresh and always pretty, just like the original girls of Ninety-Six probably seemed to its age-appropriate audience.