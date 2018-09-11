Galleries

A year ago, Zoë Jordan moved her whole family to Majorca, Spain, which begged the question: What should she wear in the new beachy setting?” Jordan started to tackle this question in resort, but has made even bigger strides for spring with ample beachy offerings. Tie-dyed cashmere hoodies and elbow-baring sweaters made for an important part of the collection and could be styled with silk striped trousers or striped cotton board shorts. One could imagine wearing her adorable button-up striped playsuit and bucket hat strolling along the island, collecting seashells, or dipping one’s toes into the sea clad in her fringed cover-up over a bikini.

Jordan also carried over and infused details inspired by rock-climbing (her favorite sport) equipment into the line: Cropped cashmere hoodies and joggers had drawstring ties while a metallic blue carabiner was fastened to a creamy leather mini skirt. A black-and-white gingham day dress with baby blue drawstring shoulder ties fused the two overarching themes together nicely. The collection felt lighter, evolved and of the now, with pieces that could be worn on and off the beach.