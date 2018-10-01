A Plan Application RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

In the great tradition of women designing for other women, Anna Blessman is a walking advertisement for her fledgling brand, A Plan Application. With her sylph-like figure and porcelain skin, the German sculptor embodies the casual, yet pristine cool of the label, now in its second season. Though much of its appeal is based on clinically white items – including a pair of boots she keeps miraculously box-fresh – Blessmann said the clothes are meant to be lived in.

“They won’t be white forever. I also like the idea of this totally trashed white to show that you had a great time, that you went to a wild party,” she said. “The idea is that you do what you want with it, and I think sort of slightly destroyed white jeans are very sexy.”

Other things she finds sexy: her signature jumpsuit, rendered in lighter materials like linen for spring – “more relaxed and sensual,” she noted – and slinky throw-on-and-go T-shirt dresses in a satin-like viscose. In lieu of a track suit, she offered a refined take on the judo uniform, with a more fitted jacket and elongated pant leg.

A unisex capsule was designed for men, or women who like a looser fit.

Blessman’s debut fall collection has been picked up by 30 retailers worldwide, including Selfridges and Browns in London, Antonioli in Milan, Barneys New York in various U.S. cities, and Andreas Murkudis in Berlin. She is looking forward to feedback on her clothes, manufactured by Milan-based New Guards Group.

“It’s just functioning clothes for people who are aesthetically aware,” she explained. “If I think about bigger issues, I probably would do a sculpture or an art piece. I wouldn’t put it into clothing. Of course, it’s also about issues of the now, but I think there’s only so much I want to communicate on my body. I would rather meet the person first, rather than what they’re wearing,” she said. It’s hard to get more current than that.