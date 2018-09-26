Galleries

Tuomas Merikoski sent the speed-walking athlete from his last show straight into the office. There, she owned the place, comfortable enough in her own skin to tie her sweater under an armpit, let a sheer, iridescent blouse slip down to expose a shoulder, and confidently carry off those loose pleats running up and down the clothing. It was a strong lineup that celebrated female power and offered an upbeat view of where we’re headed.

“Now we’re really looking at the perspective of the business woman,” said Merikoski. “She’s powerful, and she’s the ceo or in that kind of environment, with that kind of attitude — the powerfulness of women has a lot of influence today.”

Emphasizing femininity, she ditched sneakers for office shoes — sandals with short heels, and square-toed boots. That didn’t slow her down, though, and the models powered down the concrete catwalk running along the Seine River, perhaps also spurred on by whatever was playing on their earphones — another accessory alongside jewelry from Sébastien Monfort and Myroir eyewear.

Biker shorts for the office, why not? A bit longer this season, and worn under a light blue ankle-sweeping coat in one instance, or, a tad more adventurous, in bright yellow jacket matched with a trim, beige shirt carrying an extra flap running down the center. Merikoski is Finnish, and there’s a term for the specific brand of female determination and inner strength he had in mind: sisu.