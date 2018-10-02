Galleries

Siblings Nicolò and Carlotta Oddi drew on Hawaiian influences for their spring collection, offering a lineup of their luxurious roomy cashmere cardigans with surfboard, mountain and palm tree motifs.

“‘Alanui’ means large path, large journey in the Hawaiian language, so that’s a knit couture journey in Hawaii, I took inspiration from the landscape,” said Carlotta Oddi. Animals and flowers were also themes, and one pair of pink shorts featured cute, little green turtles. In addition to their signature oversize sweaters, embellished with fringes, crocheted flowers and embroidered hummingbirds, the pair added swimwear. There was a delicate bikini and matching one piece, tied at the neck and open in the back, that could double as a body suit; all white but embellished with flowers that had yellow centers.

The label collaborated with Superga, applying beads, tassels and shells to the famous white sneakers.

Jeans were extra wide and decorated with embroidered flowers, a jean jacket was cropped with colorful crocheted embellishments on the pockets while another one was embroidered with a map of the islands on the back and trimmed with a white Japanese silk rafia. The traditional, ubiquitous Hawaiian shirt was recast in knit.

It was a cheerful collection, busy at times, that channeled the label’s luxury take on laid back island life with whimsy.